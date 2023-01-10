Australian club Melbourne Victory were hit Tuesday with an A-League record Aus$550,000 (US$380,000) fine and the threat of a 10-point deduction over a violent pitch invasion that left a goalkeeper injured.

The punishment stems from a derby match between Victory and Melbourne City last month that was abandoned after shocking scenes when football fans stormed the field.

One Victory supporter grabbed a metal bucket full of sand and threw it into the face of City goalkeeper Tom Glover, who sustained a bad gash and concussion.

The referee and a television cameraman were also hurt.

Football Australia responded with the fine and suspended points deduction, which can be triggered for any instance of serious supporter misconduct until the end of the 2025-26 season.

