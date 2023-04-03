The chief of the Australian Grand Prix vowed a full investigation on Monday after fans invaded the track before the race had officially finished, saying the outcome “could have been horrific”.

The sport’s governing body, FIA, summoned organisers for an explanation late Sunday after the race, ruling the invasion a serious breach of the sporting code and demanding they “urgently present a formal remediation plan”.

Footage showed a “large group” of the 131,000-strong crowd squeezing through barriers and climbing fences just metres from speeding cars near the conclusion of a drama-packed race won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Some were able to reach the stranded Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, which parked on the exit of Turn 2 after finishing seventh.

