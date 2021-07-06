The Australian Grand Prix was called off Tuesday for a second year in succession due to logistical problems caused by the pandemic, but Formula One bosses said they still planned on a 23-race season.

The race had been scheduled on November 21, but hit roadblocks over Australia’s requirement for overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of mandatory quarantine. The 2021 Australian MotoGP in October was also cancelled.

With Formula One’s Brazilian Grand Prix taking place on November 7, drivers and teams would not have been able to complete the required lockdown in time, with suggestions of a more relaxed bio-secure bubble reportedly rejected.

The Australian MotoGP scheduled for Phillip Island on October 24 fell for a second year with the Malaysian MotoGP brought forward a week to take its slot and an extra race weekend added in Portugal’s Algarve on November 7.

