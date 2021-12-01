Novak Djokovic is not being “blackmailed” by Australian Open organisers, a senior official said Wednesday, insisting a requirement for players to be vaccinated was about safety.

The 34-year-old world number one would be bidding for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne in January, but he has refused to say if he has been jabbed against coronavirus.

His father Srdjan told Serbian television on Sunday his son “probably won’t” play the opening Grand Slam of the year over the mandatory inoculation rules.

“Of course he would want to go with all his heart,” he said.

“But I really don’t know if that will happen. Probably not under these conditions, with this blackmail and when it’s done that way.”

