Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said he was “absolutely confident” the tournament will start next week despite a fresh coronavirus case that halted warm-up tournaments and forced hundreds of players and officials into isolation on Thursday.

The case, a worker at one of the Melbourne tournament’s designated quarantine hotels, has caused yet more chaos before the year’s first tennis Grand Slam, which has already been delayed three weeks over coronavirus problems.

But Tiley said the Australian Open would start as scheduled on Monday, and that there were no plans to cancel. Play was suspended at six warm-up tournaments in Melbourne on Thursday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta