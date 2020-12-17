The Australian Open was pushed back to February 8 on Thursday after weeks of negotiations as coronavirus disruption hits a second Grand Slam tennis season.

Men’s qualifiers will be held in Doha but Australia will host a series of build-up events including the flagship ATP Cup, the men’s ATP Tour said, announcing its early 2021 schedule.

The three-week delay to the season’s opening Grand Slam comes after this year’s Wimbledon was cancelled – for the first time since World War II – the French Open was postponed and the US Open was played behind closed doors.

