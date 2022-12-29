Pay rises are in store for players at January’s Australian Open with organisers Thursday announcing a 3.4 percent boost in the total purse to a record Aus$76.5 million (US$51.6 million).

The winners of the men’s and women’s titles at the first Grand Slam of the year will both take home Aus$2.975 million with players beaten in earlier rounds faring better than ever.

Anyone crashing out in round one will receive Aus$106,250, up 3.2 percent, while second-round players get a similar increase to Aus$158,850.

