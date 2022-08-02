Australia’s Oscar Piastri will replace two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso at Alpine next season, the team announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Piastri was named Alpine’s reserve driver at the start of 2022. He will be promoted after Alonso makes the switch to Aston Martin.

Alpine said the decision was taken “in line with the commitments made by the team” to Piastri.

“Oscar is a bright and rare talent. We are proud to have nurtured and supported him through the difficult pathways of the junior formulae,” Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer said in a statement.

“Through our collaboration over the past four years, we have seen him develop and mature into a driver who is more than capable of taking the step up to Formula 1.”

Melbourne-born Piastri joined the Alpine academy after winning the Formula Renault Eurocup title in 2019. He took the Formula 3 crown the following year before claiming the Formula 2 championship in 2021.

More details here...