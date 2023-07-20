Co-hosts Australia suffered a major setback Thursday with captain and star striker Sam Kerr ruled out of at least their first two Women’s World Cup games with a calf injury.

The Chelsea forward is the country’s all-time leading scorer and the face of the tournament, but will miss the Matildas’ opening match against Ireland later Thursday and the clash with Nigeria next week.

“Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training,” she said in a statement. “I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from what we came here to achieve.

