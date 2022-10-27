Australia’s football team on Thursday condemned human rights abuses in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, becoming the first participant to collectively criticise the host.

Sixteen members of the men’s team – the Socceroos – appeared in a short video explaining their position.

“We have learned that the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar has resulted in the suffering and harm of countless of our fellow workers,” said Jackson Irvine, a one-time Celtic midfielder.

The World Cup – beginning on November 20 – has been marred by controversy since Qatar was awarded the tournament 12 years ago.

Before making the statement, the Australian players spoke to labour organisations and advocacy groups such as Amnesty International.

“Over the last two years, we have been on a journey to understand and know more about the situation in Qatar,” said Socceroos captain Maty Ryan, a former Arsenal goalkeeper.

