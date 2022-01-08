Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley boasted of his team’s “unbelievable job” after the visa crisis engulfing Novak Djokovic, in a video leaked to the Sunday Herald Sun newspaper on Saturday.
Addressing the camera in the internal video, which was published online by the paper, Tiley said: “There is a lot finger-pointing going on and a lot of blaming going on but I can assure you our team has done an unbelievable job.”
Australia’s top tennis body, organiser of this month’s Australian Open, has been accused of misleading players over the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for entering the country.
In a memo to players, published by multiple Australian media outlets, it advised that a recent COVID-19 infection may allow players an exemption from being fully vaccinated against the virus.
