Australia’s invincible women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team extended their golden Olympic era on Sunday and set a new world record in the process as they hailed the camaraderie that pushes them to ever greater heights.

Since taking nearly a full second off a super-suited world record in 2014, Australia have been completely dominant, winning three Olympic golds in a row.

The team also snared the 2019 world championship title while setting two more world records in 2016 and 2018 before yet another at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, clocking 3mins 29.69 secs.

The team of Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell lowered the 3:30.05 they set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to reinforce their dominance, with Canada a distant second, more than three seconds adrift, and the United States third.

