Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur will miss the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the country’s Olympic officials.
De Minaur, the top-ranked Australian men’s player, returned a positive test for the virus in Spain – where he lives – earlier this week, according to local media.
“We’re very disappointed for Alex; he’s said that he is shattered,” Australian Olympic boss Ian Chesterman told media in Tokyo, where the pandemic-delayed Games will be held.
“It’s been a dream since he was a child to represent Australia at the Olympic Games.”
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us