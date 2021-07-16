Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur will miss the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the country’s Olympic officials.

De Minaur, the top-ranked Australian men’s player, returned a positive test for the virus in Spain – where he lives – earlier this week, according to local media.

“We’re very disappointed for Alex; he’s said that he is shattered,” Australian Olympic boss Ian Chesterman told media in Tokyo, where the pandemic-delayed Games will be held.

“It’s been a dream since he was a child to represent Australia at the Olympic Games.”

