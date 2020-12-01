NBA championship-winning centre Andrew Bogut announced his immediate retirement from basketball Tuesday after a 15-year career.

The 36-year-old Australian, who was the NBA’s top draft pick in 2005 for the Milwaukee Bucks, said the coronavirus shutdown had given him the time to reflect on his future.

“The decision hasn’t been an easy one, but I think its the right decision,” he said on his podcast ‘Rogue Bogues’.

“I’ll be retiring from professional basketball effective immediately.”

Bogut said he had been grappling with chronic pain from injuries, revealing he had undergone two surgeries during the off-season.

