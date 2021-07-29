Australia’s Jessica Fox won her first Olympic gold medal Thursday in the women’s canoe slalom, an event she pushed to have added to the programme in Tokyo.

Fox, regarded as perhaps the greatest paddler of all time with 10 world titles, claimed an elusive Olympic title as Britain’s Mallory Franklin took silver with Andrea Herzog of Germany earning bronze.

“So much emotion, so much joy, so much builds up to this moment. It’s just incredible,” said Fox.

“I was dreaming of it and I really believed it was within me, I could do it, but you never know what is going to happen in the Olympics.

“It is about holding your nerve and I probably didn’t do that very well in the kayak a couple of days before, so it was hard to get to this point but it has been incredible to do what I did today.

