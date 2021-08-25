Australian cyclist Paige Greco scooped the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, as the sport got under way a day after a high-energy but poignant opening ceremony.

Despite a year-long postponement and with the shadow of Covid-19 hanging over the event, records began falling almost immediately in both cycling and swimming as the competition heated up.

Greco took gold in record-breaking fashion in track cycling’s C1-C3 class 3,000 metre individual pursuit, beating China’s Wang Xiaomei.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta