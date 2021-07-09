Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios confirmed his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics Friday, saying a ban on spectators attending the Games was a major factor in his decision to quit.
Kyrgios had already cast doubt on his participation when he pulled out of Wimbledon injured last week, despite being named in Australia’s 11-strong tennis team.
After previously complaining about quarantine restrictions at the Games, the 26-year-old said he did not want to take part if fans were not present.
