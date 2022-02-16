Australian state Victoria said Wednesday it was in exclusive talks to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

It is planned to hold events across Victoria, whose capital city is Melbourne, if it secures the multisports games, said the state’s premier Daniel Andrews.

“Victoria is Australia’s sporting state, and, if awarded, the 2026 Commonwealth Games would demonstrate to the world a new way to deliver the competition,” Andrews said.

“We would hope to have the majority of events in our regional cities to display the best of Victoria, create jobs and housing and infrastructure that will deliver for the long term.”

