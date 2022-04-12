The Australian state of Victoria said on Tuesday that it will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with all sporting events taking place outside the state capital Melbourne and scattered across several towns.

The state’s premier Daniel Andrews praised the Commonwealth Games Federation for embracing Victoria’s pitch, admitting that its model is “a bit riskier than just running it in the middle of a large city”.

The 2026 Games will be held in four regional hubs across the state in the towns of Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Gippsland, each with its own athletes’ village.

