Women footballers playing for Australia's national team will earn the same as their male counterparts under a deal unveiled Wednesday and hailed as landmark for gender equality in sport.

Under a new centralised contract system announced by Football Federation Australia (FFA), Matildas stars such as Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter will be paid an equal amount as big-name Socceroos like Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan.

They will also be afforded business class flights to international fixtures and tournaments, like the men.

The breakthrough will be a big boost for America's women footballers, who have filed an equal pay lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation due to be heard in May next year.

The United States triumphed at the Women's World Cup in France this year with chants of "equal pay" ringing out after they defeated the Netherlands in the final.

"Football is the game for everyone, and this new collective bargaining agreement is another huge step toward ensuring that we live the values of equality, inclusivity and opportunity," said FFA chairman Chris Nikou.