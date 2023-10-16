Austria qualified for Euro 2024 on Monday with a 1-0 victory away to Azerbaijan in Baku that ensures they will finish in the top two of Group F.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored a penalty three minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute to book an appearance at a third straight European Championship for Austria.

Ralf Rangnick’s side shrugged off a 3-2 home defeat by Belgium last week to join them among the eight countries now guaranteed a place at next year’s 24-team tournament in Germany.

Austria were awarded a penalty early in the second half when Sabitzer’s free-kick was handled by a player in the Azerbaijan wall.

