The Formula One circus sets up camp in the picture-postcard Styrian Alps this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix which presents Max Verstappen with the perfect antidote to last week’s Silverstone suffering.

The world champion has a fearsome record at the circuit owned by his RedBull team, winning not once but twice last year claiming the Austrian and Styrian Grand Prix in successive weekends.

That took his tally to four wins out of seven at one of the shortest venues and he again has the chance of double celebrations with the RedBullRing chosen to stage one of this season’s three sprint races.

Saturday’s 100km dash offers eight points to the winner with Verstappen more than capable of walking off Sunday night with all the 34 points on offer.

He managed that feat in the first sprint of the year at Imola, adding the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the one point for the fastest lap 24 hours later.

