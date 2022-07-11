Austria kept alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2022 knockout stages with a 2-0 win against Northern Ireland that pushed their opponents to the brink of elimination on Monday.

Goals from Katharina Schiechtl and Katharina Naschenweng ensured Austria bounced back from their defeat against England in the tournament opener.

It was a second successive Group A defeat for Northern Ireland, the lowest ranked nation in the event, after a 4-1 thrashing by Norway.