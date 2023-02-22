A victory and a defeat is what the Austria women’s team has registered during their February window camp on the Maltese islands.

Irene Fuhrmann’s team have started their preparations for September’s debut in the newly-launched Nations League where they will be striving to be among Europe’s most competitive squads.

Despite being one of the most tactically organised sides during last summer’s European Championships, the Austrians failed to make it to next summer’s World Cup after losing to Scotland in the play-off semi final.

