LaBrand Riviera Hotel & Spa is organising an Austrian-German Christmas market at its premises in Marfa.

There are local crafts on display in traditional Christmas huts, Christmas carols and a selection of Austrian-German dishes that include German sausages, spit-roasted meats and beef goulash.

There is also home-made appel strudel, kaiser-schmarrn (a sort of pancake), stollen (fruit bread), Christmas cookies and in-house crafted gingerbread houses for sweet lovers.

The event is taking place on the promenade in front of the hotel on the following dates: today and tomorrow from 2 to 9pm., on December 6, from 5 to 9pm, December 7-8, from 2 to 9pm, on December 13, 14 and 15 from 2 to 9pm, on December 20 from 5 to 9pm, on December 21 and 22 from 2 to 9pm, on December 23 from 5 to 9pm and on December 24 from 2 to 6pm.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.