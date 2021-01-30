Austrian top side Wolfsberger have made an approach for Sliema Wanderers defender Kurt Shaw, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Sliema Wanderers president Jeffrey Farrugia revealed that the Austrian side have made an enquiry over Malta defender Shaw with a view of taking him on loan until the end of the season.

“Austrian side Wolfsberger have been in contact with me to take Kurt Shaw on loan,” Farrugia told The Times of Malta.

