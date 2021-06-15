Austria’s Marko Arnautovic on Monday apologised for insulting North Macedonian players after scoring in their Euro 2020 match, but the Macedonian football federation (FFM) called on UEFA to give the forward a “very severe fine”.

Arnautovic, who netted Austria’s third goal in a 3-1 win in Bucharest on Sunday, angrily celebrated and had to be silenced by teammate David Alaba.

Media reports have claimed he insulted Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski, referring to the defender’s Albanian heritage.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta