An undisputed off-road champion and a unique vehicle for everyday urban adventures, the new generation of the iconic Jeep Wrangler offers excellent levels of comfort and superior driving dynamics.

The all-new Jeep Wrangler is a one-of-a-kind vehicle that is ready to write a fresh, unprecedented chapter in the legendary history of the Jeep brand, a story which began in 1941.

It is with this clear objective that the iconic Wrangler has been completely renewed while remaining true to itself, with legendary off-road capabilities, authentic Jeep styling and advanced technology features.

From the roughest terrain to more exclusive city streets, the new Wrangler is perfectly at ease, and delivers a more modern design that stays true to the original, combined with more open-air freedom and advanced technology features in terms of safety and connectivity.

The fourth generation Wrangler is offered in three different trim levels: Sport, Sahara and Rubicon, all available in two- or four-door configuration, and in an all-new Overland pack, exclusively on the Sahara version, ensuring a more up-scale appearance.

Engineered to master the most challenging off-road tracks, the Wrangler is the result of more than 75 years of leadership in the development of 4x4 systems. Two four-wheel drive systems are available: Command-Trac – on the Sport and Sahara trim levels, and Rock-Trac – standard on the Rubicon trim configuration, the most rugged and capable model for off-road driving. The new Wrangler features shift on the fly technology which allows for shifting between 2WD and 4WD high range at speed up to 72km/h.

The new Wrangler builds on a sculptural design aesthetic that is immediately recognisable with its traditional Jeep design cues: from the round headlights to the seven-slot grille; from the trapezoidal wheel arches to the visible hinges; from the folding windshield to the sport bar; from the removable doors to the open-air configurations with hard top or soft top.

The Wrangler's new exterior design is bold and rugged with a wide stance and lowered beltline with larger windows for better outward visibility, especially out on extreme trails. It is a unique vehicle thanks to the several combinations offered to owners to enjoy open-air adventure, and features different windshield and top solutions that allow customers to choose multiple configuration possibilities.

As the only authentic full open-air 4x4 SUV available on the market, the Wrangler offers various top combinations to ensure even more open-air freedom.

Wrangler delivers benchmark 4x4 capability, with improved on-road driving dynamics, passenger safety and a more comfortable driving experience

The all-new, easy-to-use Sky One-Touch power top strengthens the Wrangler's promise of utility and adventure by allowing occupants to retract the full-length open canvas roof with a push of a button.

An exclusive Overland pack is available to provide a more upscale appearance to the Sahara trim. It offers unique 18-inch aluminum wheels, body color grille with bright accent throats and headlamp bezels, body color hard spare tire cover and Overland logo. The unique exterior of the Overland pack is complemented by dedicated leather interior and LED lights.

The interior of the new Wrangler combines authentic styling, versatility, functionality and intuitive feature use, in addition to a more stylish and comfortable cabin, thanks to the use of high-quality materials and finishes.

The heritage-inspired centre stack features a clean, sculpted form that complements the horizontal dashboard design and sports a finish dictated by the model choice. A hand-wrapped instrument panel features a soft-touch surface with accent stitching on Wrangler Sahara models.

The instrument cluster features a 3.5-inch or seven-inch thin-film TFT information LED display. The latter is offered as standard on the Sahara and Rubicon versions. The central console also features a seven-inch or an available 8.4-inch touchscreens (both with Android auto Car Play connectivity) – the latter is the largest and most advanced Uconnect display ever offered on a Wrangler.

Thanks to its body-on-frame design and featuring a superbly engineered five-link suspension system, Wrangler delivers benchmark 4x4 capability, with improved on-road driving dynamics, passenger safety and a more comfortable driving experience. The use of light-weight, high-strength aluminum closures – including doors, door hinges, fender flares, windshield frame and magnesium swing gate – contributed to reduce the overall vehicle weight, improving its fuel efficiency. To protect critical vehicle components while on the trail – including the fuel tank, transfer case and automatic transmission oil pan – the Wrangler employs four skid plates and bars.

The Wrangler’s suspension has been tuned to optimise on-road handling and ride comfort without sacrificing off-road capability. Wrangler continues to utilize the proven five-link coil suspension configuration. Front suspension features a lateral control arm and four longitudinal control arms, while the five-link rear suspension features two upper and two lower forged steel control arms for longitudinal control, and a track bar for lateral axle control.

The Wrangler engine range is enhanced with the introduction of two new engines – the 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel and the 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder petrol engine. Both join the 3.6-litre V-6 Pentastar engine upgraded for the new Wrangler and already available in its engine offer. All Wrangler engine options are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, an absolute new for this model.

Driver and passenger safety were key elements in the development of this new generation Wrangler, which offers an array of active and passive safety features, including blind-spot monitoring and rear cross path detection, front and rear park assist, rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, electronic stability control with electronic roll mitigation and four standard airbags.

For the launch of the all-new Wrangler, Mopar – the FCA brand in charge of after-sales services and products – is in the front-line, confirming its strong bond with the Jeep brand in exploring the world of customization. Owners of the new Wrangler will be able to choose from more than 180 original accessories developed by Mopar and specifically designed and engineered to offer the most comprehensive and extensive customization possibilities and suit the various Wrangler customers' lifestyles.