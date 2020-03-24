Doctors, dentists, nurses and allied health professionals who would like to help out with COVID-19 related work are being urged to get in touch with the health authorities.

The government’s Foundation for Medical Services is calling on the medical professionals to apply via email. Their work, the foundation said, would be related to the coronavirus.

No details as to what this work would entail was supplied in the call, which was also shared on Facebook by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Last week, students in their final year of medical school were also called by the health authorities to work at Mater Dei Hospital as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Non-urgent surgeries at Mater Dei were halted last week to free up staff as the hospital started descaling normal operations as part of efforts to contain the virus.

As of Tuesday, Malta has 110 confirmed coronavirus cases. One patient is being treated at Mater Dei’s ICU while two other patients have recovered.