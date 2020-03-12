The government has slammed as “fake news” an online report claiming that there are 35 new coronavirus cases in Malta.

Currently nine people have tested positive for the virus, all of whom had been travelling abroad and returned to the island from other countries. There are currently no cases of community transmission.

Facebook page 4Malta, which describes itself as a “social-first” news site posted on Thursday evening "exclusive" news claiming that an official within the office of the prime minister had “been speaking of a total of 35 people infected with COV-19 in Malta this afternoon.” The claim was reproduced several times on social media platforms.

However, a government spokesperson told Times of Malta: “It’s completely fake.”

Hundreds of people have been tested for the virus as authorities carry out several rounds of examinations of people with symptoms.

Times of Malta will report all cases as soon as they are confirmed.

The 4Malta news site later updated its post to say that their report had been denied.