A total of 1,880 fines were handed out over the last seven days to people who failed to follow COVID mitigation measures.

Some 1,200 such fines were issued last week.

According to figures released by the government on Monday, most of the fines issued this week - 1,222 - were handed to people who did not wear their masks properly.

Another 473 people were fined for gathering in groups of more than two.

As of last week, people are not being allowed to gather in groups of more than two in public spaces, unless they live in the same household.

The fine for those breaking the regulation has been raised to €300 from the previous €100. This measure will apply until April 11.

Another 172 people were also fined for being more than two households under one roof - a considerable increase from the 13 which were fined the previous week.

Last week, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that enforcement officers now have the authority to enter homes on the basis of a report, to enforce the COVID-19 measure related to private gatherings.

The authorities also fined four people who broke quarantine regulations. They were fined €10,000 each.

Another nine fines were related to establishments not following COVID rules.

Fines are handed out by health, tourism, police, transport and LESA officials.