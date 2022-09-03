The fisheries department is investigating reports by recreational fishermen who are accusing those who fish on a full-time basis of abusing the use of a ċimi project.

The government has been allocating several floats and lines to amateur fishermen, allowing them to take part in the annual lampuki (dolphin fish) season.

The lampuki fishing season started on August 15 and runs until the end of December.

But, soon after the season kicked off, recreational fishermen found that full-time fishermen had started making use of the ċimi – flat rafts made of palm fronds and anchored to the bottom of the sea – instead of their own private fishing grounds.

This meant those who fish for lampuki as a hobby were unable to make use of the floats.

One fisherman described how those fishing as a hobby have been unable to go for lampuki, despite putting in an effort to set up the palm leaves, which they paid for themselves.

The government does not pay for the floats but merely coordinates logistics for these to be set up.

In order to address the issue, the fisherman said, the ċimi have now been removed.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture said the entity is aware of reports, made by the recreational fishermen, about alleged use of the ċimi by full-time fishermen.

“With regard to this particular report, investigations are ongoing and it is premature to provide any specific details on this incident, which might jeopardise the same investigation,” the spokesperson said.

“This notwithstanding, the department can confirm that it took swift decisions in reaction to previous reports and made it abundantly clear with the concerned professional fishermen that the ċimi are for the sole use of recreational fishermen only.

“The department will continue to monitor the situation and, act accordingly,” the spokesperson added.

Amateur fishermen first started being given the chance to fish for lampuki in 2021 through a pilot project that has been extended to this year.