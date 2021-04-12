The number of fines handed out for breaking COVID mitigation rules dropped to 1,261 this week, when compared to last week's 1,880.

Nearly two-thirds of the fines issued over the past seven days - 784 - were handed to people who did not wear a mask properly.

Another 366 people were slapped with a fine for gathering in groups of more than two.

Groups of up to four people in public will be allowed again as of April 26.

According to this week's figures, published by the government on Monday, a further 92 people were fined for breaking household meeting rules, while six establishments were fined for breaking regulations set to help curb the pandemic.

Only the number of fines handed to people who broke quarantine rules increased - from four last week to 13 this week.

Fines are handed out by health, tourism, police, transport and LESA officials.