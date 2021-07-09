Public health authorities have warned that a particular shipment of grape leaves available in Malta contains high levels of pesticides.

The grape leaves, produced by Durra, come in 300g packages and have a best before date of 14.04.2022. The affected lot number is 6741120.

In a statement on Friday, the Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said that from information received through the EU’s rapid alert system, the product contained more than the approved levels of pesticides.

The grape leaves are the subject of a health warning.

For further information, the public is requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email mhi@gov.mt.

