Over the past week, the authorities issued 948 fines to people who failed to follow COVID mitigation rules, down from last week’s 1,137.

According to government data published on Monday 634 fines were handed to people who did not wear their mask or failed to wear it properly.

Another 275 people were fined for gathering in groups of more than two.

A total of 31 people were fined for breaking household meeting rules, while just one establishment was fined for breaking regulations.

The authorities also fined seven people who broke quarantine regulations. They were fined €10,000 each.

Monday marks a new phase in Malta’s COVID-19 reopening strategy, where non-essential shops and businesses reopened after seven weeks of shutdown.

Apart from the opening of non-essential shops and businesses, Monday also saw groups of up to four people allowed in public - up from two - and rules for private gatherings eased to allow four households to meet in private residences.

Fines are handed out by health, tourism, police, transport and LESA officials.