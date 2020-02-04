The Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit is stepping up checks for the Novel Coronavirus but no one has tested positive so far.

Tanya Melillo, who heads the unit, said that a patient who had returned from the Far East was tested for the virus because symptoms fitted with the current case definition but the test had turned up negative. The patient was actually suffering from a respiratory infection more associated with cold or flu.

A further four people who were assessed for the virus were advised to monitor themselves in case any of the symptoms developed. The incubation period for the coronavirus is around 14 days.

Dr Melillo added that over the past week, some 15 suspected cases turned out to not fit the case definition for the coronavirus. These people too had symptoms of common cold or influenza.

The coronavirus symptoms of fever, coughs and shortness of breath are similar to those of the common cold or influenza.

An isolation unit with 12 beds for mild cases of coronavirus is being set up outside Mater Dei Hospital as a precaution.

Dr Melillo said that the unit had received a number of queries from people who had travelled from ports and airports in China. The unit is rigorously investigating these cases to determine if they fit the definition.

“We are taking precautionary measures, investigating every case and carrying out risk assessments to determine whether cases meet the definition or are closer to cold or flu, but viral infections are more common this time of year,” she said.

She admitted that the case definition was changing over time and that the unit will likely be vetting more people.

She also urged people to be wary of the common flu.

“We are at the peak of our cold and influenza period in Malta and we are advising people with cold and flu symptoms to stay away from workplaces and schools to avoid coughs and sneezes from spreading the virus. If you have a fever you might need to see a doctor. We also advise regular hand-washing,” she said.

The novel coronavirus, which started in China, had spread throughout the world, with cases also reported in Britain, Germany and France.

According to the United Nations, there are around 150 cases confirmed in 23 countries.

The Superintendent for Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, said last week that the risk to Malta and the rest of Europe remained low.

She added that Malta’s public health authorities were stepping up their surveillance for the novel coronavirus with an information campaign at transit points intended to detect those who might be suffering from symptoms.

New posters and banners had been placed at key transit hubs such as Malta International Airport, advising travellers coming in from affected areas about the medical symptoms of the disease.