The Environmental Health Directorate has warned the public not to consume a brand of dipping lollipops, for fear that small plastic parts could be ingested

Funny Candy’s Cup Cake Candy is a sweet contained in a plastic container in which a dipping stick is dipped into flavoured powder.

Authorities warned that the product should not be consumed as the dipping part of the sweet could come loose and consequently plastic particles could be ingested by a child.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8 am and 2.30 pm by telephone on 21337333 or by email at admin.ehd@gov.mt.