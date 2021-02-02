Independent election candidate Arnold Cassola has sent a judicial letter to Transport Malta asking it to investigate signage put up in the countryside of the North of Malta and to remove it if it is illegal.

He said signage has gone up at Fomm ir-Riħ, tal-Abatija and Kunċizzjoni ordering people to stay off the countryside and enjoy it from the streets.

He said it appeared that this signage was put up abusively and illegally by private persons, when such signage should have been authorised by Transport Malta.

The agency was asked to verify the situation and remove the signs if they were put up without a permit.