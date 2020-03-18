As the COVID19 virus continues to spread in Malta, the directors of Auto Sales Ltd decided that for the safety of customers and staff, it would be prudent to close down all operations from March 19-31.

Depending on developments, the company plans to reopen on April 1. In the meantime, should customers have any queries, they are invited to contact departments via e-mail as follows:

General queries: info@autosales.com.mt

Sales queries: sales@autosales.com.mt

Parts queries: parts@autosales.com.mt

Servicing queries: servicing@autosales.com.mt