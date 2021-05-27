Automated border control gates have been inaugurated at Malta International Airport.

More than €900,000 have been invested by the police in the gates, with a good chunk of the investment coming from the European Union.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the gates should help towards the better management of the country’s frontiers. The investment showed that work had continued at a good rhythm in spite of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

European funds parliamentary secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said €700,000 of the required investment was injected through the EU coffers.

Police commissioner Angelo Gafà said the gates would help the police provide a more efficient, effective and secure service.