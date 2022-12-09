Last month Malta became the latest country to adopt reverse vending machines, amid a background of heightened consumer awareness around the environmental concerns of plastic use.

BCRS Malta partnered with the digital transformation experts at NIU x ANCHOVY, to offer consumers the most seamless experience, establish the brand and launch a nation-wide campaign to enlist the county’s support, in taking the necessary action to mitigate this growing issue.

The digital specialists worked from the ground up, to develop and design a new and innovative, seamless integrated IoT ecosystem, with solutions to automate core business processes for optimal performance, a smooth data entry process, registration of products, and secure digital payments, as well as the key function of synching and sharing data.

By leveraging AI technologies like bar-code recognition technology and machine-learning capabilities, the NIU x ANCHOVY team enabled more useful data such as brand recognition of containers and material identification. Further integration with an invoicing system, ensured a seamless registration of products and user subscription, generating and enabling the sharing of crucial data such as total containers disposed, type, brand, recycler profile, timing, and machine alerts.

Adding an API platform ensures that customer experience is a smooth interplay between the machine software, a deposit back-end and consumer-facing apps resulting in making it easier to identify the different containers and access the refund vouchers across different locations around Malta.

All this data is now shared between distributors, importers, manufacturers,and caterers on a large scale, while providing real-time data tracking andreporting, and ensuring a high level of transparency. By quickly comparing each container to the registered database and running other security checks, the machine can easily reject attempts at returning bottles or cans that are not part of the scheme, which would be more difficult with returns made manually over the counter.

“We are so proud of this partnership that will drive impactful behavioural change in Malta,” said NIU x ANCHOVY co-founder Matthew Sammut.

“Providing innovative, sustainable solutions and developing products that go beyond turning a profit, is exactly the kind of initiative that aligns perfectly with our social philosophy.” he added.

Matthew Dimech, Head of Administration at BCRS Malta is quick to agree, explaining that: “Apart from delivering a stunning website, NIU x ANCHOVY were entrusted to carry out various integrations from the portal with our backend ERP system, processing data collected from around the island and the clearing centre, to gather everything into one simplified system.

”Today, reverse vending features are playing a significant role in circular economies, product package circulation, and as a powerful tool against fraud. And with consumer engagement key to any successful recycling strategy, a seamless digital experience is the most authentic and effective way to increase engagement and be future proof."

NIU Ltd & ANCHOVY Plc form part of 9H Capital Group of Companies. For more information on how you can grow your business’s digital journey, have a look on Anchovy and NIU and here to learn more about the scheme.