Automobili Lamborghini and Cervélo Cycles have presented the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition, a street bike in an ultra-limited edition.

This new version of the high performance Cervélo R5 sports a livery dedicated to the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the car that in 2018 set the record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit with the time of 6:44.97, and is accessorized with only Italian-made components. It is a tribute paid to the Italian flag and to the excellences of Italian luxury.

In the same way that the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ raised the performance benchmark in the road vehicle segment, the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition is created to tackle the steepest uphill and downhill tracks of the Italian Dolomite Alps. Its essence is inspired by that of the Aventador SVJ: fast from every perspective, but distinguished by easy handling and behavior.

To celebrate the year the Sant’Agata Bolognese company was founded, only 63 units of the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition will be produced, markedly underscoring the collaboration of two brands of excellence.

This R5 limited edition street bike is completed by a Campagnolo Super Record EPS mechanical assembly, Campagnolo Bora One wheels, Deda Elementi stem, Vittoria Corsa Pro tires and Fizik Aliante saddle.