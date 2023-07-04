Automobili Lamborghini has dedicated a video to its employees to celebrate the company’s 60th anniversary.

The video dedicated to Lamborghini employees.

The carmaker's history has seen incredible achievements, innovations and breakthroughs, all with one common denominator: human capital. In a statement, Lamborghini said that the many successes attained would not have been possible without a group of people united in the desire to achieve specific goals, thanks to their skills, passion, and love for the brand and attention to detail, with the determination to offer all fans the absolute best products on the market.

With this video, the company wanted to celebrate and thank all the people who, day by day and throughout these 60 years, have been and continue to be committed to making Lamborghini cars true global icons.

