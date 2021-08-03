Afew days after the sales record achieved in the first six months of the year with 4,852 cars delivered globally, Automobili Lamborghini has set a new production record. Three years after it was introduced to international markets, the Lamborghini Urus Super SUV has hit the extraordinary threshold of 15,000 cars produced, setting the record of the highest produced model in the company’s history in the shortest amount of time since its launch.

The Urus with chassis number 15,000, earmarked for the British market, is configured with the latest Graphite Capsule set of colours and finishes. The exterior is made in the new shade of Grigio Keres Matt, with Verde Scandal details. The two-tone interior is dedicated to the new collection in Nero Ade/Verde Scandal.

