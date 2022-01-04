An autopsy on Paulina Dembska’s body has confirmed that she was raped and strangled, Times of Malta has confirmed.

Sources have since confirmed that the victim was raped and had marks along her neck that indicated she was choked.

TVM first reported the conclusion of the autopsy into the crime that shocked the country on Monday evening.

The findings of the autopsy have been handed to the inquiring magistrate who has informed the team of police investigating the murder case.

Dembska’s lifeless body was found at Sliema's popular Independence Garden early on Sunday morning.

A prime suspect in the murder, 20-year-old Abner Aquilina, is being held at Mount Carmel Hospital, a state-run mental health facility, after reportedly telling interrogators that the devil spoke to him on the night of the murder.

He has not yet been charged.

Meanwhile, a public vigil will be held on Tuesday at 6pm, close to the site of the brutal murder.