Hunters will dust off their shotguns early on Sunday morning as the autumn hunting season begins.

The season will run until the end of January and during those five months hunters will be able to shoot permitted species all day, from two hours before sunrise to two hours after sunset.

On Sundays and public holidays, hunting will have to stop at 1pm. Other restrictions will apply between September 15 to October 7, when hunting activities must stop at 7pm.

Hunters can target 40 different species on land and 12 at sea. Rabbit hunting will also be permitted until December 31.

During the month of September, hunters will also be allowed to shoot at Turtle Dove, provided a national quota of 7,000 killed Turtle Dove is not reached.

Hunters must self-report their catches using an SMS-driven system by texting the number of each species caught as well as the area in which they were hunting to the Wild Birds Regulation Unit on 79398550.

In a statement announcing the start of autumn hunting season, parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri said that the government would not tolerate abuse of hunting laws and urged hunters to obey rules.

Earlier this month, Times of Malta revealed that the WBRU's enforcement arm had been decimated by staff departures, with almost no officers left to catch errant poachers.

Environment Minister Jose' Herrera subsequently admitted that enforcement was lacking, saying he was "not happy with the way things are".