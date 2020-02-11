St Catherine of Italy church in Valletta will once again host its weekly lunchtime concert organised by Barocco Foundation. Today’s recital features soprano Hannah Bonnici accompanied by harpist Jacob Portelli. They will be performing a repertoire of English, French, German and Spanish songs. The programme includes The Fields of Athenry by Pete St. John, The Singer by Michael Head, Les Feuilles Mortes (Autumn Leaves) by Joseph Kosma, Fantasie c-Moll op. 35 by Louis Spohr and Flow my Tears by John Dowland. The programme continues with Johann Sebastian Bach’s Preludio from Partita no.3 in E major, BWV 1006, Fernando Obradors’ Del Cabello mas Sutil and Edvard Grieg’s Solveig’s Song.

Today’s concert at St Catherine of Italy church is at 12.30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €8. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself, by e-mail at baroccomalta@gmail.com or by phone on 7968 0952. For more details about upcoming events, one can visit www.barocco-malta.com.