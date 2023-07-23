Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi left Malta for Lourdes last week to lead the annual diocesan pilgrimage of the sick organised by the Maltese Association for the Transportation of the Sick to Lourdes (UMTAL). The bishop was accompanied by Fr Joseph Mizzi, UMTAL’s Chaplain, and Fr Wistin Attard OFM Cap.

A total of 180 persons, made up of 48 patients, 64 pilgrims and 68 volunteers that include five doctors, six nurses, three pharmacists and seven student nurses, went on this pilgrimage. The Maltese group participated in various religious functions, including the Eucharistic Adoration and the evening procession known as the ‘Aux Flambeaux’.

On July 18, Galea-Curmi celebrated a Mass in Maltese in the Grotto at 8.30am. The group was to return to Malta yesterday.

Patients, volunteers or pilgrims who wish to have this spiritual experience in July next year may contact UMTAL on info@umtalmalta.org. More information may be obtained from umtalmalta.org.