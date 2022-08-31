Avanza Training Academy have announced that they have renewed their sponsorship agreement with Premier League side Santa Lucia FC.

Founded in 2019, the Avanza Training Academy is a centre of excellence that specialises in courses in sport, education and entrepreneurship.

The Avanza Training Academy has renewed its partnership with Santa Lucia FC as it believes that sport provides a clean and healthy lifestyle to individuals and helps in their physical and mental development together with the formation of values.

The Avanza Training Academy believes that education is a key element in the development of active and responsible citizenship.

