James Cameron’s sci-fi epic sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, claimed the number one box office spot for 2022 only 16 days after its release, film distributor KRS said on Thursday.

In a press release, KRS listed the box office positions of the top 10 highest-grossing films between December 17, 2021, and December 21, 2022.

While the blockbuster seems to be following in the steps of its 2009 predecessor, which is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time according to Box Office Mojo, Malta’s cinemagoers are not following the global trend.

According to Box Office Mojo, Top Gun: Maverick held the top spot last year, earning a worldwide total of €1.42 billion ($1.49 billion) in 2022 which put it at the 11th spot on the all-time list.

The Way of Water is in a close global second at roughly €1.41 billion which, since the film was released later in the year on December 16, gives Cameron’s latest instalment a good chance to climb further up the all-time list.

Locally, Top Gun: Maverick is in second place – Tom Cruise’s return to the fighter jet action 36 years after the original – while the bronze medal goes to Minions: Rise of Gru, a spinoff of the Despicable Me franchise.

The rest of the local list, in order: Jurassic World: Dominion, The Batman, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Uncharted, Thor: Love and Thunder (3D), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (3D) and finally Elvis.

The first $2 billion

When Avatar was released in 2009, it quickly climbed the box office ranks to become the first film in history to break the €1.9 billion ($2 billion) mark and with it, the number one spot.

Since then, other franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe have laid claim to the title but in the lead-up to The Way of Water, Avatar was re-released and once again took the box office throne. The 2009 flick missed out on the €2.85 billion ($3 billion) milestone by roughly €73 million which is a drop in the ocean for modern blockbusters.

The Way of Water has yet to break even as reports have placed the project’s costs somewhere between €1.98 billion and €1.97 billion, meaning it would need to gross a further €539 million to start earning a profit.

Despite the local list’s publication, financial statistics are yet to be released.